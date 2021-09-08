US raw steel production down 0.4 percent week-on-week

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 19:50:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 4, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,866,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 84.5 percent.

Production for the week ending September 4, 2021 is down 0.4 percent from the previous week ending August 28, 2021 when production was 1,873,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 84.9 percent.

Production was 1,511,000 net tons in the week ending September 4, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 67.4 percent. The current week production represents a 23.5 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 4, 2021 was 63,904,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.6 percent. That is up 20.1 percent from the 53,230,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 66.6 percent.