US raw steel production down 0.2 percent week-on-week

Thursday, 30 December 2021 11:20:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 25, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,802,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 81.6 percent.

Production for the week ending December 25, 2021 is down 0.2 percent from the previous week ending December 18, 2021 when production was 1,805,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 81.8 percent.

Production was 1,612,000 net tons in the week ending December 25, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 72.9 percent. The current week production represents an 11.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 25, 2021 was 93,506,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 81.6 percent. That is up 19.1 percent from the 78,505,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 68.1 percent.


