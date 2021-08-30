﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

US raw steel production down 0.2 percent week-on-week

Monday, 30 August 2021 23:10:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 28, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,873,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 84.9 percent.

Production for the week ending August 28, 2021 is down 0.2 percent from the previous week ending August 21, 2021 when production was 1,877,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 85.0 percent.

Production was 1,476,000 net tons in the week ending August 28, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 65.9 percent. The current week production represents a 26.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.  

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 28, 2021 was 62,046,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.5 percent. That is up 20.0 percent from the 51,719,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 66.6 percent.


Tags: North America  USA  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Aug

US tin plate exports down 2.7 percent in June
23  Aug

US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week
18  Aug

US residential building permits and housing completions rise in July, housing starts decline
09  Aug

US raw steel production down 0.2 percent week-on-week
02  Aug

US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week