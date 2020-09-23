US raw steel production dips 0.9 percent week-on-week

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 20:14:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 19, 2020, US domestic raw steel production was 1,446,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 64.5 percent.

Production for the week ending September 19, 2020 is down 0.9 percent from the previous week ending September 12, 2020 when production was 1,459,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 65.1 percent.

Production was 1,801,000 net tons in the week ending September 19, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 77.4 percent. The current week production represents a 19.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 19, 2020 was 56,174,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 65.8 percent. That is down 20.1 percent from the 70,332,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.3 percent.