US raw steel production continues to rise

Monday, 17 August 2020 23:08:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to data from the American Iron and Steel Institute, for the week ending August 15, 2020, domestic raw steel production was 1,377,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 61.5 percent.

Production was 1,841,000 net tons in the week ending August 15, 2019 while the capability utilization then was 79.1 percent. The current week production represents a 25.2 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year. Production for the week ending August 15, 2020 is up 1.7 percent from the previous week ending August 8, 2020 when production was 1,354,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 60.4 percent.



Adjusted year-to-date production through August 15, 2020 was 48,833,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 65.9 percent. That is down 20.3 percent from the 61,235,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.7 percent.



The production numbers for the week ending August 15, 2020 in thousands of net tons, broken down by district, is as follows: North East: 133; Great Lakes: 466; Midwest: 159; Southern: 548 and Western: 71 for a total of 1377.