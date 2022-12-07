US plates in coil imports up 8.5 percent in October

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 22:14:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 103,780 mt in October 2022, up 8.5 percent from September and down 31.6 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $97.9 million in October 2022, compared to $97.7 million in September and $187.0 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in October, with 58,834 mt, compared to 57,703 mt in September and 59,194 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in October include Mexico, with 18,936 mt; South Korea, with 9,753 mt; Netherlands, with 8,482 mt; and Germany with 2,102 mt.