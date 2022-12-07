﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 8.5 percent in October

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 22:14:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 103,780 mt in October 2022, up 8.5 percent from September and down 31.6 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $97.9 million in October 2022, compared to $97.7 million in September and $187.0 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in October, with 58,834 mt, compared to 57,703 mt in September and 59,194 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in October include Mexico, with 18,936 mt; South Korea, with 9,753 mt; Netherlands, with 8,482 mt; and Germany with 2,102 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US issues final CVD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea’s POSCO 

07 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable, but mood improves

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.6% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Nucor drops prices for US domestic plate but raises prices for HRC, CRC and HDG coil

01 Dec | Flats and Slab

Import and local plate prices in Turkey fall further amid tough competition

01 Dec | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 6.5 percent in January-October

01 Dec | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 48

01 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices stable, while local prices fluctuate in very limited range

28 Nov | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News