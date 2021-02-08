﻿
US plates in coil imports up 84.9 percent in December

Monday, 08 February 2021 19:34:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 84,598 mt in December 2020, up 84.9 percent from November but down 1.7 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $52.7 million in December 2020, compared to $27.4 million in the previous month and $50.0 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in December, with 48,151 mt, compared to 28,386 mt in November and 59,846 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in December include Korea, with 22,754 mt; Netherlands, with 10,157 mt; and Sweden, with 2,722 mt.


