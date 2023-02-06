US plates in coil imports up 6.6 percent in December

Monday, 06 February 2023 21:42:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 123,529 mt in December 2022, up 6.6 percent from November and up 5.4 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $109.6 million in December 2022, compared to $105.5 million in November and $223.9 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in December, with 69,828 mt, compared to 65,292 mt in November and 62,394 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in December include Mexico, with 29,718 mt; Germany, with 8,624 mt; South Korea, with 5,013 mt; and Netherlands, with 3,947 mt.