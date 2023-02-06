﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 6.6 percent in December

Monday, 06 February 2023 21:42:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 123,529 mt in December 2022, up 6.6 percent from November and up 5.4 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $109.6 million in December 2022, compared to $105.5 million in November and $223.9 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in December, with 69,828 mt, compared to 65,292 mt in November and 62,394 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in December include Mexico, with 29,718 mt; Germany, with 8,624 mt; South Korea, with 5,013 mt; and Netherlands, with 3,947 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices stable as local market loses ground

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

UK’S TRA proposes extension of AD duties on heavy plate from China

06 Feb | Steel News

Mexican steel exports up 21.2 percent, imports fall 11.7 percent in 2022

03 Feb | Steel News

Revocation of US AD duties on Brazilian plate will have “low impact” on export volumes

03 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Jan 23-29

03 Feb | Steel News

US domestic plate prices

02 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 5

02 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move up following long holiday

30 Jan | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 6.1 percent in 2022

30 Jan | Steel News

Turkey raises import duties on flat steel products

28 Jan | Steel News