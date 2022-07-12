﻿
US plates in coil imports up 6.0 percent in May

Tuesday, 12 July 2022
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 123,689 mt in May 2022, up 6.0 percent from April and up 22.0 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $161.2 million in May 2022, compared to $141.9 million in April and $106.6 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in May, with 80,940 mt, compared to 68,925 mt in April and 61,335 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in May include Mexico, with 18,756 mt; Netherlands, with 7,464 mt; Sweden, with 5,689 mt; and South Korea, with 4,203 mt.


