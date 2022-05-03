US plates in coil imports up 54.1 percent in March

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 21:35:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 136,365 mt in March 2022, up 54.1 percent from February and up 76.0 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $172.6 million in March 2022, compared to $121.9 million in February and $65.4 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in March, with 67,234 mt, compared to 51,026 mt in February and 56,851 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in March include South Korea, with 24,218 mt; Mexico, with 19,995 mt; Germany, with 7,804 mt; and Sweden, with 3,853 mt.