US plates in coil imports up 4.1 percent in October

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:33:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 126,865 mt in October 2021, up 4.1 percent from September and up 281.6 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $186.9 million in October 2021, compared to $178.9 million in September and $25.9 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in October, with 97,396 mt, compared to 98,034 mt in September and 34,707 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in October include Mexico, with 26,120 mt; Turkey, with 14,618 mt; Germany, with 9,087; and Korea, with 8,401 mt.