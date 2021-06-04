US plates in coil imports up 35.1 percent in April

Friday, 04 June 2021 20:32:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 104,694 mt in April 2021, up 35.1 percent from March and up 60.4 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $102.4 million in April 2021, compared to $65.4 million in March and $41.0 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in April, with 68,501 mt, compared to 56,851 mt in March and 38,586 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in April include Korea, with 18,559 mt; Sweden, with 4,224 mt; Germany, with 3,401 mt; and Turkey, with 1,763 mt.