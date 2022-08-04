﻿
English
US plates in coil imports up 28.1 percent in June

Thursday, 04 August 2022 18:04:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 158,419 mt in June 2022, up 28.1 percent from May and up 44.3 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $212.1 million in June 2022, compared to $161.2 million in May and $122.8 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in June, with 84,049 mt, compared to 80,940 mt in May and 61,996 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in June include Mexico, with 34,739 mt; South Korea, with 14,856 mt; Sweden, with 13,091 mt; and Netherlands, with 6,521 mt.


