US plates in coil imports up 2.8 percent in March

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 18:18:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 77,466 mt in March 2021, up 2.8 percent from February and up 24.8 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $65.4 million in March 2021, compared to $56.6 million in February and $38.6 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in March, with 56,851 mt, compared to 44,131 mt in February and 62,097 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in March include Korea, with 10,676 mt; Japan, with 3,959 mt; Sweden, with 1,815 mt; and Argentina, with 1,015 mt.