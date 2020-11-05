﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 27.5 percent in September

Thursday, 05 November 2020 20:50:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 55,318 mt in September 2020, up 27.5 percent from August but down 22.9 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $28.9 million in September 2020, compared to $24.6 million in the previous month and $47.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in September, with 38,779 mt, compared to 32,265 mt in August and 53,817 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in September include Korea, with 9,927 mt; Netherlands, with 2,652 mt; Sweden, with 1,117 mt; and New Zealand, with 1,019 mt.


Tags: trading  plate  USA  North America  imp/exp statistics  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Oct

US tin plate exports up 16.9 percent in August
19  Oct

US cut-length plate imports up 22.6 percent in August
15  Oct

US plates in coil exports up 4.3 percent in August
12  Oct

US cut-length plate exports up 24.2 percent in August
09  Oct

US plates in coil imports down 19.6 percent in August