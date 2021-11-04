﻿
US plates in coil imports up 22 percent in September

Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:11:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 167,510 mt in September 2021, up 22.0 percent from August and up 202.8 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $177.8 million in September 2021, compared to $139.9 million in August and $28.9 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in September, with 97,473 mt, compared to 93,284, mt in August and 38,779 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in September include Mexico, with 19,435 mt; Netherlands, with 12,612 mt; Germany, with 11,517 mt; and Turkey, with 10,045 mt.


