US plates in coil imports up 1.5 percent in February

Friday, 09 April 2021 19:04:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 75,359 mt in February 2021, up 1.5 percent from January and up 2.2 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $56.6 million in February 2021, compared to $52.2 million in January and $45.5 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in February, with 44,131 mt, compared to 65,735 mt in January and 58,275 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in February include Korea, with 18,977 mt; Sweden, with 4,434 mt; Turkey, with 2,938 mt; and France, with 1,743 mt.


