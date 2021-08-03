US plates in coil imports up 12.6 percent in June

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 19:23:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 114,107 mt in June 2021, up 12.6 percent from May and up 118.7 percent from June 2020. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $121.9 million in June 2021, compared to $106.6 million in May and $31.8 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in June, with 65,938 mt, compared to 61,335 mt in May and 29,261 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in June include Turkey, with 14,874 mt; Netherlands, with 9,183 mt; Korea, with 6,998 mt; and Japan, with 6,670 mt.