US plates in coil imports up 11.7 percent in November

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 00:41:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 115,897 mt in November 2022, up 11.7 percent from October and down 34.1 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $105.5 million in November 2022, compared to $97.8 million in October and $201.4 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in November, with 65,292 mt, compared to 58,834 mt in October and 84,563 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in November include Mexico, with 19,845 mt; Germany, with 13,242 mt; Netherlands, with 7,075 mt; and Sweden, with 3,331 mt.