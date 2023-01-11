﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 11.7 percent in November

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 00:41:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 115,897 mt in November 2022, up 11.7 percent from October and down 34.1 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $105.5 million in November 2022, compared to $97.8 million in October and $201.4 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in November, with 65,292 mt, compared to 58,834 mt in October and 84,563 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in November include Mexico, with 19,845 mt; Germany, with 13,242 mt; Netherlands, with 7,075 mt; and Sweden, with 3,331 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

US ITC maintains CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from 11 countries, Brazil’s revoked

11 Jan | Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 0.8 percent in November

11 Jan | Steel News

US domestic plate prices

11 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China plate offer prices rise sharply amid restocking expectations

09 Jan | Flats and Slab

Taiwan bans certain stainless steel plate exports to Russia and Belarus

06 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in late December

06 Jan | Steel News

US domestic plate prices

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Plate finally rebounds in Turkey amid costlier HRC, decent demand

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 1

05 Jan | Flats and Slab