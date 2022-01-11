﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 0.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 21:13:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 175,817 mt in November 2021, up 0.5 percent from October but up 284.3 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $201.4 million in November 2021, compared to $186.9 million in October and $27.4 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in November, with 84,563 mt, compared to 97,396 mt in October and 28,386 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in November include Mexico, with 32,246 mt; Netherlands, with 18,685 mt; Germany, with 9,082 mt; and Turkey, with 8,374 mt.


Tags: trading  plate  flats  USA  imp/exp statistics  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Jan

US CRC imports up 36.5 percent in November
04 Jan

US HDG imports up 27.4 percent in November
16 Dec

US plates in coil exports down 7.2 percent in October
15 Dec

US CRC exports up 17.4 percent in October
14 Dec

US HRC exports down 0.2 percent in October