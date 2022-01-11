US plates in coil imports up 0.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 21:13:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 175,817 mt in November 2021, up 0.5 percent from October but up 284.3 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $201.4 million in November 2021, compared to $186.9 million in October and $27.4 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in November, with 84,563 mt, compared to 97,396 mt in October and 28,386 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in November include Mexico, with 32,246 mt; Netherlands, with 18,685 mt; Germany, with 9,082 mt; and Turkey, with 8,374 mt.