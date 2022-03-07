US plates in coil imports down 9.1 percent in January

Monday, 07 March 2022 21:25:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 129,920 mt in January 2022, down 9.1 percent from December but up 74.9 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $190.2 million in January 2022, compared to $223.9 million in December and $52.2 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in January, with 71,481 mt, compared to 62,394 mt in December and 65,735 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in January include Mexico, with 15,376 mt; Netherlands, with 13,751 mt; Korea, with 6,153 mt; and Serbia, with 4,981 mt.