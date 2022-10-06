US plates in coil imports down 4.1 percent in August

Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:12:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 133,696 mt in August 2022, down 4.1 percent from July but up 39.2 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $155.1 million in August 2022, compared to $178.8 million in July and $139.8 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in August, with 61,451 mt, compared to 61,716 mt in July and 59,036 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in August include Mexico, with 33,903 mt; South Korea, with 11,639 mt; Netherlands, with 10,573 mt; and Germany, with 6,475 mt.