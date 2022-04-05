US plates in coil imports down 34.2 percent in February

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 20:13:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 88,468 mt in February 2022, down 34.2 percent from January but up 17.4 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $121.9 million in February 2022, compared to $195.0 million in January and $56.6 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in February, with 51,026 mt, compared to 71,841 mt in January and 44,131 in February 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in February include Mexico, with 17,239 mt; France, with 5,292 mt; Sweden, with 3,654 mt; and Korea, with 3,389 mt.