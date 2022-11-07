US plates in coil imports down 28.4 percent in September

Monday, 07 November 2022 22:42:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 95,689 mt in September 2022, down 28.4 percent from August and down 18.7 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $97.7 million in September 2022, compared to $155.1 million in August and $178.7 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in September, with 57,703 mt, compared to 61,451 mt in August and 58,545 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US plates in coil imports include Mexico, with 21,620 mt; Netherlands, with 4,065 mt; South Korea, with 3,934 mt; and Sweden, with 2,502 mt.