US plates in coil imports down 19.6 percent in August

Friday, 09 October 2020 18:48:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 43,370 mt in August 2020, down 19.6 percent from July and down 39.9 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $24.6 million in August 2020, compared to $32.4 million in the previous month and $46.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in August, with 32,265 mt, compared to 39,494 mt in July and 51,192 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in August include Netherlands, with 2,589 mt; Korea, with 2,424 mt; Sweden, with 2,236 mt; and Germany, with 1,954 mt.


