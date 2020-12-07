US plates in coil imports down 17.2 percent in October

Monday, 07 December 2020 21:26:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 45,825 mt in October 2020, down 17.2 percent from September and down 43.9 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $25.9 million in October 2020, compared to $28.9 million in the previous month and $52.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in October, with 37,707 mt, compared to 38,779 mt in September and 63,619 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in October include Korea, with 3,772 mt; Germany, with 2,045 mt; Netherlands, with 2,042 mt; and Sweden, with 1,189 mt.