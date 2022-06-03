﻿
English
US plates in coil imports down 14.4 percent in April

Friday, 03 June 2022 17:41:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 116,677 mt in April 2022, down 14.4 percent from March and down 11.4 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $141.9 million in April 2022, compared to $172.6 million in March and $102.4 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in April, with 68,925 mt, compared to 67,234 mt in March and 68,501 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in April include Mexico, with 15,879 mt; South Korea, with 14,900 mt; Sweden, with 7,257 mt; and Netherlands, with 3,435 mt.


