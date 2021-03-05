﻿
US plates in coil imports down 12.2 percent in January

Friday, 05 March 2021 20:43:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 74,273 mt in January 2021, down 12.2 percent from December and down 3.3 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $52.2 million in January 2021, compared to $52.7 million in the previous month and $44.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in January, with 65,735 mt, compared to 48,151 mt in December and 69,556 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in January include Korea, with 6,856 mt; and Japan, with 1,156 mt.


