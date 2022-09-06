US plates in coil imports down 12.0 percent in July

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 21:09:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 139,390 mt in July 2022, down 12.0 percent from June but up 35.2 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $178.8 million in July 2022, compared to $212.1 million in June and $127.6 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in July, with 61,716 mt, compared to 84,049 mt in June and 59,645 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in July include Mexico, with 28,826 mt; South Korea, with 19,514 mt; Netherlands, with 8,144 mt; and France, with 3,528 mt.