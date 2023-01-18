﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 5.8 percent in November

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 22:41:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 37,099 mt in November 2022, up 5.8 percent from October but down 36.7 percent from November 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $31.0 million in November, compared to $29.9 million in the previous month and $49.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in November with 17,739 mt, compared to 20,588 mt in October and 33,651 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,045 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in November.


Tags: US North America 

Similar articles

US import rebar market stable, but trend is still up

18 Jan | Longs and Billet

US construction material costs decline in December

18 Jan | Steel News

US domestic OCTG casing prices tick up month-over-month

18 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Cleveland-Cliffs raises prices for US HRC, CRC and HDG products effective immediately

18 Jan | Flats and Slab

Mill Steel expands into stainless and aluminum metal markets

18 Jan | Steel News

Will SSAB Americas’ $60/nt plate price increase gain traction?

18 Jan | Flats and Slab

US line pipe imports down 37.0 percent in November

18 Jan | Steel News

Early projections put US scrap prices at sideways for February

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week-on-week

17 Jan | Steel News

SteelOrbis’ 2023 Rebar & Wire Rod Conference Addresses Infrastructure, New Capacity, and Section 232

17 Jan | Steel News