US plates in coil exports up 5.8 percent in November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 37,099 mt in November 2022, up 5.8 percent from October but down 36.7 percent from November 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $31.0 million in November, compared to $29.9 million in the previous month and $49.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in November with 17,739 mt, compared to 20,588 mt in October and 33,651 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,045 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in November.