US plates in coil exports up 49.8 percent in July

Monday, 14 September 2020 09:18:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 25,987 mt in July 2020, up 49.8 percent from June but down 9.3 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $20.9 million in July, compared to $13.7 million in the previous month and $25.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in July with 17,070 mt, compared to 11,993 mt in June and 18,341 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 6,581 mt; and Korea, with 1,076 mt.