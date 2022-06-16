US plates in coil exports up 41.9 percent in April

Thursday, 16 June 2022 17:57:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 52,321 mt in April 2022, up 41.9 percent from March and up 31.1 percent from April 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $52.6 million in April, compared to $45.2 million in the previous month and $38.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in April with 39,548 mt, compared to 26,584 mt in March and 30,892 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,539mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in April.