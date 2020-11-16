﻿
English
US plates in coil exports up 37.2 percent in September

Monday, 16 November 2020 23:01:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 39,108 mt in September 2020, up 44.2 percent from August and up 13.8 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $30.9 million in September, compared to $22.2 million in the previous month and $29.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in September with 30,870 mt, compared to 21,591 mt in August and 26,315 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 7,392 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in September.


Tags: trading  North America  flats  USA  plate  |  similar articles »


