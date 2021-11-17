US plates in coil exports up 3.2 percent in September

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 22:17:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 40,759 mt in September 2021, up 3.2 percent from August but down 4.2 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $45.1 million in September, compared to $42.9 million in the previous month and $32.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in September with 29,665 mt, compared to 29,679 mt in August and 33,374 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,964 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in September.