﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 3.2 percent in September

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 22:17:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 40,759 mt in September 2021, up 3.2 percent from August but down 4.2 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $45.1 million in September, compared to $42.9 million in the previous month and $32.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in September with 29,665 mt, compared to 29,679 mt in August and 33,374 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,964 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in September.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  North America  USA  plate  flats  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Nov

US cut-length plate exports down 10.3 percent in September
05 Nov

US tin plate imports up 26.5 percent in September
04 Nov

US plates in coil imports up 22 percent in September
02 Nov

US CRC imports up 20.8 percent in September
20 Oct

US cut-length plate imports down 30.4 percent in August