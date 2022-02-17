US plates in coil exports up 2.4 percent in December

Thursday, 17 February 2022 23:36:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 47,519 mt in December 2021, up 2.4 percent from November and up 24.8 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $50.6 million in December, compared to $49.6 million in the previous month and $29.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in December with 32,540 mt, compared to 33,651 mt in November and 28,017 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,762 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in December.