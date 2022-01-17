US plates in coil exports up 22.7 percent in November

Monday, 17 January 2022 20:57:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 46,393 mt in November 2021, up 22.7 percent from October but down 1.9 from November 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $49.6 million in November, compared to $39.4 million in the previous month and $29.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in November with 33,651 mt, compared to 25,839 mt in October and 38,537 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,597 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in November.