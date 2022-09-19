US plates in coil exports up 18.1 percent in July

Monday, 19 September 2022 20:52:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 41,986 mt in July 2022, up 18.1 percent from June and up 7.2 percent from July 2021. By value, CRC exports totaled $46.8 million in July, compared to $37.9 million in the previous month and $43.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in July with 24,867 mt, compared to 24,763 mt in June and 29,006 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,275 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in July.