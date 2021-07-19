﻿
US plates in coil exports up 13.7 percent in May

Monday, 19 July 2021 20:33:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 45,351 mt in May 2021, up 13.7 percent from April and up 102.4 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $46.5 million in May, compared to $38.9 million in the previous month and $15.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in May with 39,061 mt, compared to 30,892 mt in April and 15,344 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 6,058 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in May.


