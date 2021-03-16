﻿
US plates in coil exports up 12.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 18:50:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 43,016 mt in January 2021, up 12.9 percent from December but down 0.4 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $37.9 million in January, compared to $29.9 million in the previous month and $36.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in January with 32,265 mt, compared to 28,017 mt in December and 30,482 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,382 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in January.


