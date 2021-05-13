﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 12.4 percent in March

Thursday, 13 May 2021 20:25:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 40,897 mt in March 2021, up 12.4 percent from February but down 3.0 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $43.2 million in March, compared to $33.5 million in the previous month and $33.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in March with 32,619 mt, compared to 28,348 mt in February and 31,545 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,221 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in March.


Tags: plate  flats  trading  USA  imp/exp statistics  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  May

US cut-length plate exports up 36.8 percent in March
06  May

US HDG exports up 11.6 percent in March
05  May

US tin plate imports up 19.2 percent in March
04  May

US plates in coil imports up 2.8 percent in March
16  Apr

US plates in coil exports down 15.4 percent in February