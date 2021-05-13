US plates in coil exports up 12.4 percent in March

Thursday, 13 May 2021 20:25:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 40,897 mt in March 2021, up 12.4 percent from February but down 3.0 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $43.2 million in March, compared to $33.5 million in the previous month and $33.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in March with 32,619 mt, compared to 28,348 mt in February and 31,545 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,221 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in March.