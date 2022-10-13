﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 11.9 percent in August

Thursday, 13 October 2022 20:27:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 46,997 mt in August 2022, up 11.9 percent from July and up 19.0 percent from August 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $44.8 million in August, compared to $46.8 million in the previous month and $42.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in August with 32,449 mt, compared to 24,867 mt in July and 29,679 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,880 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in August.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Import plate prices in Turkey again adjusted downwards

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 41

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

US issues final AD duty on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea’s POSCO

12 Oct | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Sept

12 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian plate exports increase in September

11 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for November

11 Oct | Flats and Slab

US cut-length plate exports up 5.7 percent in August

10 Oct | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices down slightly, no visible improvement seen locally so far

10 Oct | Flats and Slab

US plates in coil imports down 4.1 percent in August

06 Oct | Steel News

Import plate prices fall sharply in Turkey, demand moderate

06 Oct | Flats and Slab