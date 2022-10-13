US plates in coil exports up 11.9 percent in August

Thursday, 13 October 2022 20:27:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 46,997 mt in August 2022, up 11.9 percent from July and up 19.0 percent from August 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $44.8 million in August, compared to $46.8 million in the previous month and $42.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in August with 32,449 mt, compared to 24,867 mt in July and 29,679 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,880 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in August.