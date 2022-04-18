US plates in coil exports up 0.9 percent in February

Monday, 18 April 2022 19:06:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 41,319 mt in February 2022, up 0.9 percent from January and up 13.5 percent from February 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $45.9 million in February, compared to $48.1 million in the previous month and $33.5million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in February with 33,114 mt, compared to 23,995 mt in January and 28,348 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 5,269 mt; South Africa, with 1,344 mt; and Indonesia, with 1,247 mt.