﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 0.8 percent in August

Thursday, 14 October 2021 20:07:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 39,478 mt in August 2021, up 0.8 percent from July and up 27.7 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $42.9 million in August, compared to $43.9 million in the previous month and $24.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in August with 29,679 mt, compared to 29,006 mt in July and 21,115 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,525 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in August.


Tags: plate  imp/exp statistics  flats  trading  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12 Oct

US HRC exports down 4.6 percent in August
11 Oct

US cut-length plate exports up 15.9 percent in August
08 Oct

US HDG exports down 5.5 percent in August
05 Oct

US plates in coil imports up 8.8 percent in August
30 Sep

US HRC imports up 21.9 percent in August