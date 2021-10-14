US plates in coil exports up 0.8 percent in August

Thursday, 14 October 2021 20:07:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 39,478 mt in August 2021, up 0.8 percent from July and up 27.7 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $42.9 million in August, compared to $43.9 million in the previous month and $24.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in August with 29,679 mt, compared to 29,006 mt in July and 21,115 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,525 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in August.