US plates in coil exports down 8.9 percent in June

Friday, 21 August 2020 20:57:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 17,345 mt in June 2020, down 8.9 percent from May and down 39.9 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $13.7 million in June, compared to $14.4 million in the previous month and $27.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in June with 11,993 mt, compared to 12,759 mt in May and 19,053 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 4,558 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in June.


