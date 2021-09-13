US plates in coil exports down 8.3 percent in July

Monday, 13 September 2021 19:46:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 39,178 mt in July 2021, down 8.3 percent from June but up 39.5 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $43.9 million in July, compared to $44.2 million in the previous month and $22.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in July with 29,006 mt, compared to 32,037 mt in June and 18,204 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,869 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in July.