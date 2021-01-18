﻿
English
US plates in coil exports down 7.3 percent in November

Monday, 18 January 2021 19:36:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 40,225 mt in November 2020, down 7.3 percent from October but up 33.8 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $29.4 million in November, compared to $38.7 million in the previous month and $30.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in November with 38,537 mt, compared to 41,864 mt in October and 26,019 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,413 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in November.


