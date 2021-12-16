US plates in coil exports down 7.2 percent in October

Thursday, 16 December 2021 21:18:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 37,819 mt in October 2021, down 7.2 percent from September and down 25.8 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $39.4 million in October, compared to $45.1 million in the previous month and $38.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in October with 25,839 mt, compared to 29,665 mt in September and 41,864 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,667 mt; and South Africa, with 1,963 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in October.