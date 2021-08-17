﻿
US plates in coil exports down 5.8 percent in June

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 17:41:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled sheet totaled 42,735 mt in June 2021, down 5.8 percent from May but up 112.4 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, CRC exports totaled $44.2 million in June, compared to $46.5 million in the previous month and $14.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in June with 32,037 mt, compared to 39,061 mt in May and 14,408 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,477 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in June.


