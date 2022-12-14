US plates in coil exports down 5.1 percent in October

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 27,746 mt in October 2022, down 5.1 percent from September but up 29.3 percent from October 2021. By value, plates in coil exports totaled $29.9 million in October, compared to $31.2 million in the previous month and $39.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in October with 20,588 mt, compared to 18,813 mt in September and 25,839 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 6,640 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in October.


