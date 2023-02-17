US plates in coil exports down 39.3 percent in December

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 17,822 mt in December 2022, down 39.3 percent from November and down 62.5 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, plates in coil plate exports totaled $18.7 million in December, compared to $31.0 million in the previous month and $50.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in December with 8,797 mt, compared to 17,739 mt in November and 32,540 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,781 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US plates in coil exports in December.


